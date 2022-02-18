Photos of the Week: Penguin Valentine, Sunset Deer, Snow Moon

A human tower in Spain, a massive wildfire in Argentina, deadly mudslides in Brazil, a meditation studio in Japan, scenes from Super Bowl LVI in California, Olympic figure skating in China, an extended drought in Spain, military exercises in Ukraine, and much more

  • Ali Atmaca / Anadolu Agency / Getty
    • In Focus
    • February 17, 2022
    • 30 Photos

    Photos: Ukrainians Prepare for War

    Images from the city of Kyiv and several villages over the past several weeks, where people are readying themselves for the worst

  • Gregory Bull / AP
    • In Focus
    • February 15, 2022
    • 25 Photos

    Scenes From the 2022 Winter Olympics

    Recent images from some of the Olympic action taking place in and around Beijing

  • Mihail1981 / iStockphoto / Getty
    • In Focus
    • February 13, 2022
    • 28 Photos

    Superb Owl Sunday VI

    A special Sunday event: a photographic essay celebrating such magnificent birds of prey. These nocturnal hunters hail from Europe, Asia, North America, and South America and are captured here in photos from recent years.

  • Ringo H.W. Chiu / AP
    • In Focus
    • February 11, 2022
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Beach Cow, Snow Cat, Blessed Honey

    The aftermath of Cyclone Batsirai in Madagascar, snowboarding at the Beijing Winter Olympics, a partially-submerged church in Spain, an eruption of Mount Etna in Italy, and much more

