Photos of the Week: Library Trolley, Inflatable Harlequin, Ukraine Invasion

A moai statue returned to Easter Island, swimming with sharks in Israel, the closing of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, Fashion Week in Italy, Russian forces in Ukraine, anti-war protests in Georgia and Russia, a raging wildfire in Argentina, storm-driven waves in Wales, a Carnival parade in Italy, and much more

  • Dmitry Serebryakov / AP
    • In Focus
    • February 24, 2022
    • 20 Photos

    Anti-war Protests in Russia

    Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, protests erupted around the world—even in Russia, where hundreds gathered in Moscow, St. Petersburg, and other Russian cities to demonstrate against their government’s actions.

  • Nacho Doce / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • February 23, 2022
    • 20 Photos

    Views of Iceland in February

    Views of some of Iceland’s waterfalls, mountains, and beaches, seen in the winter

  • Richard Bouhet / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • February 18, 2022
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Penguin Valentine, Sunset Deer, Snow Moon

    A human tower in Spain, a massive wildfire in Argentina, deadly mudslides in Brazil, scenes from Super Bowl LVI in California, Olympic figure skating in China, and much more

  • Ali Atmaca / Anadolu Agency / Getty
    • In Focus
    • February 17, 2022
    • 30 Photos

    Photos: Ukrainians Prepare for War

    Images from the city of Kyiv and several villages over the past several weeks, where people are readying themselves for the worst

