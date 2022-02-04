A groundhog in Pennsylvania, a ritual on a beach in Uruguay, military training for civilians in Ukraine, a snowstorm in Massachusetts, a mudslide among houses in Brazil, oil spills in Thailand and Peru, an ice fishing contest in Minnesota, preparations for the Winter Olympics in China, and much more
Photos of the Week: Lantern Dining, Frozen Oranges, Pelican Flock
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.