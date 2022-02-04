Photos of the Week: Lantern Dining, Frozen Oranges, Pelican Flock

A groundhog in Pennsylvania, a ritual on a beach in Uruguay, military training for civilians in Ukraine, a snowstorm in Massachusetts, a mudslide among houses in Brazil, oil spills in Thailand and Peru, an ice fishing contest in Minnesota, preparations for the Winter Olympics in China, and much more

Most Recent

  • Marcin Zajac / The Eighth International Landscape Photographer of the Year
    • In Focus
    • February 2, 2022
    • 20 Photos

    Top Shots From the 2021 International Landscape Photographer of the Year

    Some of the top and winning images from this year’s landscape-photography competition

  • Jeff J Mitchell / Getty
    • In Focus
    • February 1, 2022
    • 19 Photos

    Lunar New Year 2022

    People around the world are ushering in the Year of the Tiger with displays of fireworks, family get-togethers, temple visits, and street festivals.

  • Robertus Pudyanto / Getty
    • In Focus
    • January 28, 2022
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Frozen Shore, Wool Cat, Lenticular Clouds

    An upside-down house in Colombia, wintry weather in Greece, a Viking parade in Glasgow, a camel festival in Abu Dhabi, a cremation ceremony in Bali, and much more

  • Metin Aktas / Anadolu Agency / Getty
    • In Focus
    • January 26, 2022
    • 26 Photos

    Scenes From Midwinter

    A collection of recent images showing people and animals both surviving and enjoying frigid midwinter conditions.

