Photos of the Week: Beach Cow, Snow Cat, Blessed Honey

The aftermath of Cyclone Batsirai in Madagascar, snowboarding at the Beijing Winter Olympics, a partially-submerged church in Spain, a mudslide in Colombia, an eruption of Mount Etna in Italy, a performance at the the Brit Awards in London, a camel market in Sudan, skateboarding in Los Angeles, and much more

