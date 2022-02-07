Photos From the Opening Weekend of the 2022 Winter Olympics

About 2,900 athletes from 90 National Olympic Committees are taking part in the 2022 Olympic Winter Games, held this year in Beijing, China. Amid strict COVID-19 protocols and limited or absent audiences, competitors have already won medals in several skiing, skating, and sliding events. Gathered below are images from the opening ceremony and the first few days of competition in snowboarding, speed skating, luge, ice hockey, figure skating, and much more.