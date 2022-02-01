Lunar New Year 2022

Today marks the start of the Lunar New Year 2022, the Year of the Tiger. People around the world are ushering in the new year with displays of fireworks, family get-togethers, temple visits, and street festivals, though in a still-limited capacity, due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions. Collected here are images from several countries where revelers are welcoming the Year of the Tiger.

