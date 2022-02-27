Four days have passed since the beginning of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The United Nations estimates that more than 150,000 people have fled to neighboring countries. Many civilians who remain in the country are working to build a resistance, training and stocking up, while Ukraine’s military appears to be putting up a fierce defense. Gathered below are images of the ongoing Russian invasion, seen across Ukraine over the past several days. A warning: some of the images are graphic in nature.
Photos: Chaos and Resistance in Ukraine
