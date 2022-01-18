Winners of the 2021 Ocean Art Underwater Photo Contest

The judging for the tenth annual Ocean Art Underwater Photo Contest, organized by the Underwater Photography Guide, has finished, and the winning images and photographers have been announced. Photographer Luc Rooman won “Best in Show” for his image of a pair of fighting pike. The organizers of the contest have once more shared some of the winners and honorable mentions, shown below, from 13 categories of underwater photography. Captions were written by the individual photographers and have been lightly edited for clarity.