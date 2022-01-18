The judging for the tenth annual Ocean Art Underwater Photo Contest, organized by the Underwater Photography Guide, has finished, and the winning images and photographers have been announced. Photographer Luc Rooman won “Best in Show” for his image of a pair of fighting pike. The organizers of the contest have once more shared some of the winners and honorable mentions, shown below, from 13 categories of underwater photography. Captions were written by the individual photographers and have been lightly edited for clarity.
Winners of the 2021 Ocean Art Underwater Photo Contest
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.