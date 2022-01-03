As the calendar year moved into 2022, winter-swimming enthusiasts took part in multiple events, including Coney Island’s Polar Bear Plunge, Edinburgh’s Loony Dook, and several Christmas Day swims and New Year’s Day dips. Many of these organized events returned this year after being on hiatus last year because of COVID-19 restrictions. Gathered below are recent images of chilly fun being had at lakes and beaches across the Northern Hemisphere.