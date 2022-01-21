Photos of the Week: Wolf Moon, Snow Maze, Burning Barrel

A murmuration of starlings over Rome, an oil spill in Peru, cosplay in a California desert, a marine iguana in the Galapagos Islands, basking capybaras in Venezuela, the Feast of Saint Sebastian in Nicaragua, ice climbing in Turkey, a violent volcanic eruption in the Tongan archipelago, and much more

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Daniel Ochoa de Olza / AP
    • In Focus
    • January 20, 2022
    • 18 Photos

    Hurling Turnips at the Jarramplas

    Every January, the streets of Piornal, Spain, fill with residents armed with turnips, seeking to punish the devil-like Jarramplas.

  • © Hannah Le Leu / Ocean Art
    • In Focus
    • January 18, 2022
    • 20 Photos

    Winners of the 2021 Ocean Art Underwater Photo Contest

    Some of the top images from the 13 categories of underwater photography in this year’s competition

  • Ozkan Bilgin / Anadolu Agency / Getty
    • In Focus
    • January 14, 2022
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Ice Disk, Snowy Owl, Giant Ichthyosaur

    Ducklings at the Pennsylvania Farm Show, a fish-operated vehicle in Israel, a whale off the California coast, the 2022 Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia, and much more

  • Washington Alves / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • January 12, 2022
    • 18 Photos

    Heavy Rainfall Causes Severe Flooding in Brazil

    Weeks of heavy rain have inundated communities in several Brazilian states.

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. COVID Parenting Has Passed the Point of Absurdity
  2. Families Are Going Rogue With Rapid Tests
  3. It’s a Terrible Idea to Deny Medical Care to Unvaccinated People
  4. 15 Books You Won’t Regret Re-reading
  5. Democrats Moved the Filibuster Overton Window
  6. The Tunnels of NYC's East Side Access Project
  7. How Long Does Omicron Take to Make You Sick?
  8. Trump Fans Have Found Their Safe Space
  9. Why So Many People Still Don’t Understand Anti-Semitism
  10. How Did We Get So ‘Cringe’?
Back to Top