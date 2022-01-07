Photos of the Week: New Year, Mammoth Mountain, Sea Scream

Epiphany celebrations in Madrid, anti-government protests in Kazakhstan, the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia, a December wildfire in Colorado, counting penguins at the London Zoo, sunflower art in China, ski jumping in Austria, ice-covered cargo in Vladivostok, and much more

Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

    The Beauty of Earth From Orbit

    Over the past year, crew members aboard the International Space Station have taken some amazing photographs of our lovely planet.

    Starting the Year With an Icy Swim

    Images of chilly fun being had at lakes and beaches across the Northern Hemisphere

    2021: The Year in Volcanic Activity

    Out of an estimated 1,500 active volcanoes, about 50 erupt every year, spewing steam, ash, toxic gases, and lava.

    Photos of the Week: California Snow, Choir Candles, Magic Tree

    Diving in Abu Dhabi, damage from Typhoon Rai in the Philippines, snowboarding in Colorado, a Nativity performance in a Slovenian cave, welcoming the winter solstice in Ireland, and much more

