Photos of the Week: Frozen Shore, Wool Cat, Lenticular Clouds

An upside-down house in Colombia, wintry weather in Greece, a Viking parade in Glasgow, a camel festival in Abu Dhabi, a crowded beach in Rio de Janeiro, a festival of lights in Vilnius, a cremation ceremony in Bali, sled dog racing in Scotland, and much more

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Metin Aktas / Anadolu Agency / Getty
    • In Focus
    • January 26, 2022
    • 26 Photos

    Scenes From Midwinter

    A collection of recent images showing people and animals both surviving and enjoying frigid midwinter conditions.

  • Marcos Reategui / Getty
    • In Focus
    • January 24, 2022
    • 20 Photos

    Photos: An Oil Spill Causes an Environmental Emergency in Peru

    An oil tanker spilled thousands of barrels of oil into the ocean along the coastline of Peru.

  • Irene Stachon / Lehtikuva / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • January 21, 2022
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Wolf Moon, Snow Maze, Burning Barrel

    A murmuration of starlings over Rome, cosplay in a California desert, basking capybaras in Venezuela, ice climbing in Turkey, a violent volcanic eruption in the Tongan archipelago, and much more

  • Daniel Ochoa de Olza / AP
    • In Focus
    • January 20, 2022
    • 18 Photos

    Hurling Turnips at the Jarramplas

    Every January, the streets of Piornal, Spain, fill with residents armed with turnips, seeking to punish the devil-like Jarramplas.

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. Can Medieval Sleeping Habits Fix America’s Insomnia?
  2. Putin’s No Chess Master
  3. Is Old Music Killing New Music?
  4. The Anti-vaccine Right Brought Human Sacrifice to America
  5. First, You Decide That Kids Belong in School
  6. The Case Against Masks at School
  7. The Battle for the Future of the West
  8. A Shift in American Family Values Is Fueling Estrangement
  9. Delta’s Not Dead Yet
  10. An American Age of Greed Should Have Been Perfect TV Fodder
Back to Top