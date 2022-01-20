Hurling Turnips at the Jarramplas

Every January on Saint Sebastian Day, the streets of Piornal, Spain, fill with residents armed with turnips, seeking to punish the Jarramplas. The Jarramplas is a devil-like character portrayed by a person wearing a costume made from colorful strips of fabric, a frightening horned mask, and body armor underneath. In a centuries-old tradition, the beast walks the streets and beats a drum while residents pelt it with turnips as punishment for stealing cattle. Though the exact origin of the festival is not known, various theories exist, including the mythological punishment of Cacus by Hercules and a cattle thief ridiculed and expelled by his neighbors. Below are images from the Jarramplas festival from the past several years.

