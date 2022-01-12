Heavy rain over the past two months across several Brazilian states has caused flooding that has affected dozens of cities and left thousands homeless. In just the past two weeks, landslides and floods in the state of Minas Gerais reportedly killed at least 12 people. Authorities have issued a number of alerts as they continue to monitor any dams that might burst. Below, recent images of the flooding in the states of Minas Gerais, Pará, and Maranhão.