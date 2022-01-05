The Beauty of Earth From Orbit

The International Space Station, continuously occupied for more than 21 years, is presently home to seven crew members. The ISS orbits the Earth at about 17,150 miles per hour—making a trip around the world about every 90 minutes. In recent months, crew members of Expedition 65 and 66 have taken more amazing photographs of our lovely planet, and I wanted to share some of these unique views below.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Clodagh Kilcoyne / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • January 3, 2022
    • 18 Photos

    Starting the Year With an Icy Swim

    Images of chilly fun being had at lakes and beaches across the Northern Hemisphere

  • Sastrawan Ginting / Antara Foto / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • December 27, 2021
    • 27 Photos

    2021: The Year in Volcanic Activity

    Out of an estimated 1,500 active volcanoes, about 50 erupt every year, spewing steam, ash, toxic gases, and lava.

  • Ivan Alvarado / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • December 24, 2021
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: California Snow, Choir Candles, Magic Tree

    Diving in Abu Dhabi, damage from Typhoon Rai in the Philippines, snowboarding in Colorado, a Nativity performance in a Slovenian cave, welcoming the winter solstice in Ireland, and much more

  • Brandon Bell / Getty
    • In Focus
    • December 23, 2021
    • 36 Photos

    2021 Seen Through the Lens of Brandon Bell

    A look at some of the stories brought to us by the photojournalist Brandon Bell over the past year

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. How Britain Falls Apart
  2. The Vaccine Scientist Spreading Vaccine Misinformation
  3. Should I Just Get Omicron Over With?
  4. How Ivy League Elites Turned Against Democracy
  5. How Long Does Omicron Take to Make You Sick?
  6. The Movie That Understands the Secret Shame of Motherhood
  7. Universities Need to Catch Up to the Post-vaccine Reality
  8. Omicron Is the Beginning of the End
  9. How Hobbies Infiltrated American Life
  10. A Neuroscientist Prepares for Death
Back to Top