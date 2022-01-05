The International Space Station, continuously occupied for more than 21 years, is presently home to seven crew members. The ISS orbits the Earth at about 17,150 miles per hour—making a trip around the world about every 90 minutes. In recent months, crew members of Expedition 65 and 66 have taken more amazing photographs of our lovely planet, and I wanted to share some of these unique views below.
The Beauty of Earth From Orbit
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.