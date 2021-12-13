The winning images have been announced in the sixth edition of the Red Bull Illume Image Quest photo competition. The contest invited photographers to submit images of the world of action-and-adventure sports in one of 10 categories, including Energy, Playground, and Raw. This year the competition received 41,447 entries from photographers around the world. Red Bull was kind enough to share some of the winning photos and finalists below, with captions provided by the organizers and photographers.