Top 25 News Photos of 2021

As we approach the end of the year, here is a look back at some of the major news events and moments of 2021. The breach of the U.S. Capitol on January 6 set the stage for a contentious year in the United States, and COVID-19 variants and regional surges slowed worldwide efforts to return to pre-pandemic life. The delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics were finally held, even though stadium seating was empty. The United States withdrew its troops from Afghanistan after 20 years of war, leading to a chaotic evacuation and one of the largest airlifts in history. And natural disasters took the world stage once more, as record-setting wildfires and floods affected millions. Here, we present the top 25 news photos of 2021. Be sure to check back throughout the week for more comprehensive stories, presented as “2021: The Year in Photos, Parts 1-3.”

Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Jack Taylor / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • December 3, 2021
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Santa School, Snowy Soccer, Dinosaur Lantern

    A stranded whale in Chile, a graffiti competition in Spain, an empty Christmas market in Prague, a lighthouse above Lake Superior, a presidential campaign in Gambia, and much more

  • © Marco Gaiotti / Wildlife Photographer of the Year
    • In Focus
    • December 2, 2021
    • 15 Photos

    People’s Choice: Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2021

    The Wildlife Photographer of the Year contest is inviting the public to vote for their favorite image, selected from a group of shortlisted entries.

  • NASA, ESA, and the Hubble Heritage Team
    • In Focus
    • December 1, 2021
    • 25 Photos

    2021 Hubble Space Telescope Advent Calendar

    Every day until Saturday, December 25, we’ll present one new image of our universe from NASA’s orbiting telescope.

  • Bruno Kelly / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • November 30, 2021
    • 22 Photos

    A Crackdown on Illegal Gold Dredging in Brazil

    Rumors of a gold discovery recently brought hundreds of illegal mining dredges to a river in the Amazon. Officials have set fire to more than 60 of them.

