Swimming With Orcas During Polar Nights

17 Photos When the Whole World Is a Playground Some of the winning images and finalists from the sixth edition of the Red Bull Illume Photo Contest.

30 Photos The Aftermath of the Devastating Tornado Outbreak in Kentucky Late on December 11, a tornado outbreak struck several states in the Midwest, hitting parts of western Kentucky especially hard.

30 Photos Hopeful Images From 2021 I’ve made it an annual tradition to compose an essay of uplifting images from the past 12 months—an effort to seek out and recognize some of the joy and kindness present in the world around us, even in the midst of another tough year.