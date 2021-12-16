In late November, Olivier Morin, a photographer with Agence France-Presse, visited the village of Skjervøy in northern Norway to spend time whale-watching and swimming in frigid fjords with a group of orcas as they hunted for herring. From October through February, orcas and humpback whales hunt for the fish to build up their stock of protein. The temperature of the water was 41 degrees Fahrenheit (5 degrees Celsius).
Swimming With Orcas During Polar Nights
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.