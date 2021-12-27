2021: The Year in Volcanic Activity

This has been a big year for the world’s active volcanoes. Out of an estimated 1,500 active volcanoes, about 50 erupt every year, spewing steam, ash, toxic gases, and lava. In 2021, erupting volcanoes included the Cumbre Vieja volcano on the Canary Islands, Mount Nyiragongo in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Fagradalsfjall volcano in Iceland, Pacaya volcano in Guatemala, Mount Semeru and Mount Sinabung in Indonesia, Mount Etna in Sicily, Klyuchevskoy volcano in Russia, and more. Collected below are scenes from the wide variety of volcanic activity on Earth over the past year.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Ivan Alvarado / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • December 24, 2021
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: California Snow, Choir Candles, Magic Tree

    Diving in Abu Dhabi, damage from Typhoon Rai in the Philippines, snowboarding in Colorado, a Nativity performance in a Slovenian cave, welcoming the winter solstice in Ireland, and much more

  • Brandon Bell / Getty
    • In Focus
    • December 23, 2021
    • 36 Photos

    2021 Seen Through the Lens of Brandon Bell

    A look at some of the stories brought to us by the photojournalist Brandon Bell over the past year

  • Fabrice Coffrini / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • December 21, 2021
    • 30 Photos

    It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas

    A collection of holiday cheer and light wrapped up in 30 photographs

  • Shawn Triplett via Reuters
    • In Focus
    • December 17, 2021
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Ice Donut, Wooden Dragon, Inflatable Tank

    Christmas lights on a pub in England, a bodybuilding competition in Kenya, tornado damage in Kentucky, an inflatable scooter in Japan, a Santa ski run in Maine, and much more

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. The Gospel of Donald Trump Jr.
  2. Modern America’s Most Successful Secessionist Movement
  3. Omicron Is Pushing America Into Soft Lockdown
  4. How Long Does Omicron Take to Make You Sick?
  5. The Wait Was Worth It
  6. Conservatives and Liberals Are Wrong About Each Other
  7. The 50 Best Podcasts of 2021
  8. You Have No Idea How Hard It Is to Get a Hamster Drunk
  9. Don’t Look Up Is a Primal Scream of a Film
  10. All Hail Dead Week, the Best Week of the Year
Back to Top