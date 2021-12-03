Photos of the Week: Santa School, Snowy Soccer, Dinosaur Lantern

A stranded whale in Chile, a graffiti competition in Spain, an empty Christmas market in Prague, a lighthouse above Lake Superior, the continuing eruption on the Canary island of La Palma, a presidential campaign in Gambia, stormy weather in England, and much more

  • © Marco Gaiotti / Wildlife Photographer of the Year
    • In Focus
    • December 2, 2021
    • 15 Photos

    People’s Choice: Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2021

    The Wildlife Photographer of the Year contest is inviting the public to vote for their favorite image, selected from a group of shortlisted entries.

  • NASA, ESA, and the Hubble Heritage Team
    • In Focus
    • December 1, 2021
    • 25 Photos

    2021 Hubble Space Telescope Advent Calendar

    Every day until Saturday, December 25, we’ll present one new image of our universe from NASA’s orbiting telescope.

  • Bruno Kelly / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • November 30, 2021
    • 22 Photos

    A Crackdown on Illegal Gold Dredging in Brazil

    Rumors of a gold discovery recently brought hundreds of illegal mining dredges to a river in the Amazon. Officials have set fire to more than 60 of them.

  • Xie Mingfei / VCG / Getty
    • In Focus
    • November 26, 2021
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Apple Crisp, Squirrel Tea, Floating Pumpkin

    A crab migration on Christmas Island, dengue-fever outbreaks in Pakistan, a castle in eastern France, migrants crossing the English Channel, and much more

