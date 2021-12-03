Photos of the Week: Santa School, Snowy Soccer, Dinosaur Lantern

© Marco Gaiotti / Wildlife Photographer of the Year In Focus

15 Photos People’s Choice: Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2021 The Wildlife Photographer of the Year contest is inviting the public to vote for their favorite image, selected from a group of shortlisted entries.

NASA, ESA, and the Hubble Heritage Team In Focus

25 Photos 2021 Hubble Space Telescope Advent Calendar Every day until Saturday, December 25, we’ll present one new image of our universe from NASA’s orbiting telescope.

Bruno Kelly / Reuters In Focus

22 Photos A Crackdown on Illegal Gold Dredging in Brazil Rumors of a gold discovery recently brought hundreds of illegal mining dredges to a river in the Amazon. Officials have set fire to more than 60 of them.