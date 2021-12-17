Photos of the Week: Ice Donut, Wooden Dragon, Inflatable Tank

Christmas lights on a pub in England, a bodybuilding competition in Kenya, a wildfire in Kansas, skiing in the Italian Alps, tornado damage in Kentucky, an inflatable scooter in Japan, bison in Yellowstone National Park, a Santa Ski Run in Maine, and much more

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Olivier Morin / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • December 16, 2021
    • 14 Photos

    Swimming With Orcas During Polar Nights

    Dive into a frigid Norwegian fjord with the photographer Olivier Morin and a group of orcas as they hunt for herring.

  • © Kristiyan Dimitrov Markov / Red Bull Illume
    • In Focus
    • December 13, 2021
    • 17 Photos

    When the Whole World Is a Playground

    Some of the winning images and finalists from the sixth edition of the Red Bull Illume Photo Contest.

  • Scott Olson / Getty
    • In Focus
    • December 12, 2021
    • 30 Photos

    The Aftermath of the Devastating Tornado Outbreak in Kentucky

    Late on December 11, a tornado outbreak struck several states in the Midwest, hitting parts of western Kentucky especially hard.

  • Lauren DeCicca / Getty
    • In Focus
    • December 10, 2021
    • 30 Photos

    Hopeful Images From 2021

    I’ve made it an annual tradition to compose an essay of uplifting images from the past 12 months—an effort to seek out and recognize some of the joy and kindness present in the world around us, even in the midst of another tough year.

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. America Is Not Ready for Omicron
  2. The CDC’s Flawed Case for Wearing Masks in School
  3. Don’t Be Surprised When You Get Omicron
  4. The Spectacular Vindication of BTS
  5. Where I Live, No One Cares About COVID
  6. Beware Prophecies of Civil War
  7. The Joyful Pandering of Spider-Man: No Way Home
  8. The Death Toll Says It All
  9. The Vaccine Scientist Spreading Vaccine Misinformation
  10. I’m Starting to Give Up on Post-pandemic Life
Back to Top