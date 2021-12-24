Diving in Abu Dhabi, damage from Typhoon Rai in the Philippines, snowboarding in Colorado, preparing to launch the James Webb Space Telescope in French Guiana, Christmas decorations in Thailand, flooding in Malaysia, a Nativity performance in a Slovenian cave, welcoming the winter solstice in Ireland, and much more
Photos of the Week: California Snow, Choir Candles, Magic Tree
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.