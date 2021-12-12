Lauren DeCicca / Getty In Focus

30 Photos Hopeful Images From 2021 I’ve made it an annual tradition to compose an essay of uplifting images from the past 12 months—an effort to seek out and recognize some of the joy and kindness present in the world around us, even in the midst of another tough year.

Jennifer Gauthier / Reuters In Focus

40 Photos 2021 in Photos: Wrapping Up the Year It’s time to take a look at some of the most memorable events and images of 2021. Events covered in this essay include the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, COVID-19 vaccinations for children, record flooding in the Pacific Northwest, and much more.

Lindsey Wasson / Reuters In Focus

40 Photos 2021 in Photos: A Look at the Middle Months It’s time to revisit some of the most memorable events and images of 2021. Events covered in this essay include the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, vaccination drives worldwide, flooding in Western Europe, a “sea snot” outbreak in Turkey, and much more.