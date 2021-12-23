2021 Seen Through the Lens of Brandon Bell

Brandon Bell, a Getty Images staff photographer, has spent the past year documenting dozens of important U.S. news stories. Bell, who is based in Houston, covered the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin and his conviction for the murder of George Floyd, migrants entering the United States at the Texas border, the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa race massacre, medical staff coping with COVID-19 outbreaks, rallies in Phoenix and Austin, Hurricane Ida, the tornadoes in Kentucky, and much more. Below, in roughly chronological order, is a look at some of the stories brought to us through Bell’s lens in 2021.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

