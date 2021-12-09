2021 in Photos: Wrapping Up the Year

As the year comes to a close, it’s time to take a look at some of the most memorable events and images of 2021. Events covered in this essay (the last of a three-part photo summary of the year) include the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, COVID-19 vaccinations for children, an ongoing volcanic eruption on the Canary Islands, record flooding in the Pacific Northwest, a total eclipse seen in Antarctica, and much more. Be sure to see the first part, the second part, and our “Top 25 News Photos of 2021.”

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Lindsey Wasson / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • December 8, 2021
    • 40 Photos

    2021 in Photos: A Look at the Middle Months

    It’s time to revisit some of the most memorable events and images of 2021. Events covered in this essay include the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, vaccination drives worldwide, flooding in Western Europe, a “sea snot” outbreak in Turkey, and much more.

  • John Minchillo / AP
    • In Focus
    • December 7, 2021
    • 40 Photos

    2021 in Photos: How the First Months Unfolded

    It’s time to take a look at some of the most memorable events and images of 2021. Events covered in this essay include the January 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol, the ongoing effects of the coronavirus pandemic worldwide, a new volcano erupting in Iceland, and much more.

  • Leah Millis / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • December 6, 2021
    • 25 Photos

    Top 25 News Photos of 2021

    Powerful images from the past 12 eventful months

  • Jack Taylor / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • December 3, 2021
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Santa School, Snowy Soccer, Dinosaur Lantern

    A stranded whale in Chile, a graffiti competition in Spain, an empty Christmas market in Prague, a lighthouse above Lake Superior, a presidential campaign in Gambia, and much more

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. The Pandemic of the Vaccinated Is Here
  2. Three Myths of the Great Resignation
  3. What a Gun Is For
  4. Trump’s Next Coup Has Already Begun
  5. What Happened to American Conservatism?
  6. Why Are We Still Isolating Vaccinated People for 10 Days?
  7. Democrats Are Losing the Culture Wars
  8. What’s Really Behind Global Vaccine Hesitancy
  9. Omicron’s Explosive Growth Is a Warning Sign
  10. The Great (Fake) Child-Sex-Trafficking Epidemic
Back to Top