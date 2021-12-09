2021 in Photos: Wrapping Up the Year

As the year comes to a close, it’s time to take a look at some of the most memorable events and images of 2021. Events covered in this essay (the last of a three-part photo summary of the year) include the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, COVID-19 vaccinations for children, an ongoing volcanic eruption on the Canary Islands, record flooding in the Pacific Northwest, a total eclipse seen in Antarctica, and much more. Be sure to see the first part, the second part, and our “Top 25 News Photos of 2021.”