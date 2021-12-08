2021 in Photos: A Look at the Middle Months

As the year comes to a close, it’s time to revisit some of the most memorable events and images of 2021. Events covered in this essay (the second of a three-part photo summary of the year) include the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, vaccination drives worldwide, flooding in Western Europe, periodical cicadas in the United States, a “sea snot” outbreak in Turkey, wildfires in Greece, and much more. Check back tomorrow for the last installment, and be sure to see the first part and “Top 25 News Photos of 2021.”