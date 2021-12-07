2021 in Photos: How the First Months Unfolded

As the year comes to a close, it’s time to take a look at some of the most memorable events and images of 2021. Events covered in this essay (the first of a three-part photo summary of the year) include the January 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters, the inauguration of President Joe Biden, the ongoing effects of the coronavirus pandemic worldwide, tensions on the border between Ukraine and Russia, a new volcano erupting in Iceland, and much more. Check back later this week for parts two and three, and be sure to see our earlier “Top 25 News Photos of 2021.”

Read more
View this page full screen.

Most Recent

  • Leah Millis / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • December 6, 2021
    • 25 Photos

    Top 25 News Photos of 2021

    Powerful images from the past 12 eventful months

  • Jack Taylor / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • December 3, 2021
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Santa School, Snowy Soccer, Dinosaur Lantern

    A stranded whale in Chile, a graffiti competition in Spain, an empty Christmas market in Prague, a lighthouse above Lake Superior, a presidential campaign in Gambia, and much more

  • © Marco Gaiotti / Wildlife Photographer of the Year
    • In Focus
    • December 2, 2021
    • 15 Photos

    People’s Choice: Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2021

    The Wildlife Photographer of the Year contest is inviting the public to vote for their favorite image, selected from a group of shortlisted entries.

  • NASA, ESA, and the Hubble Heritage Team
    • In Focus
    • December 1, 2021
    • 25 Photos

    2021 Hubble Space Telescope Advent Calendar

    Every day until Saturday, December 25, we’ll present one new image of our universe from NASA’s orbiting telescope.

