2021 in Photos: How the First Months Unfolded

As the year comes to a close, it’s time to take a look at some of the most memorable events and images of 2021. Events covered in this essay (the first of a three-part photo summary of the year) include the January 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters, the inauguration of President Joe Biden, the ongoing effects of the coronavirus pandemic worldwide, tensions on the border between Ukraine and Russia, a new volcano erupting in Iceland, and much more. Check back later this week for parts two and three, and be sure to see our earlier “Top 25 News Photos of 2021.”