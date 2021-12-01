2021 Hubble Space Telescope Advent Calendar

It’s time again for one of my favorite holiday traditions: the 14th annual Hubble Space Telescope Advent Calendar. Every day until Saturday, December 25, this page will present one new incredible image of our universe from NASA’s Hubble telescope. Be sure to come back every day until Christmas, and follow us on Twitter or Facebook for daily updates. I hope you can enjoy these amazing and awe-inspiring images, as well as the continued efforts of the science teams that have brought them to Earth. It’s always such a joy to put this calendar together every December.

Wishing you all a merry Christmas, happy holidays, and peace on Earth.

Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

