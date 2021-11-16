Winners of the 2021 Natural Landscape Photography Awards

The winning images from the first-ever Natural Landscape Photography Awards were recently announced. The competition was started to “promote the very best landscape photography by digital and film photographers who value realism and authenticity in their work,” with rules set up to prevent deceptive editing techniques. More than 1,300 photographers entered from 47 countries. The organizers were kind enough to share the following winners and runners-up from this year’s contest.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Thilo Schmuelgen / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • November 12, 2021
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Horse Library, Classroom Cat, Tumbling Panda

    A Hindu festival in Bangladesh, snowfall in northern China, fighting in Yemen, a plane crash in Brazil, a gathering of pelicans in Israel, Bonfire Night in England, and much more

  • Kyodo / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • November 10, 2021
    • 21 Photos

    Autumn Colors and Autumn Chill

    One last look at the colorful beauty of this autumn, seen across the Northern Hemisphere

  • Hollie Adams / Getty
    • In Focus
    • November 9, 2021
    • 20 Photos

    The Journey of Little Amal

    Images of an 11-foot-tall puppet, depicting a Syrian refugee girl, that has traveled 5,000 miles in recent months

  • Niranjan Shrestha / AP
    • In Focus
    • November 5, 2021
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Goth Weekend, Dark Moon, Dead Sea

    Diwali celebrations in India, a walk through a pond in Belgium, a glacier in Argentina, anti-government protests in Bangkok, a foggy sunrise over San Francisco, and much more

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. Kyle Rittenhouse Is No Hero
  2. Why Health-Care Workers Are Quitting in Droves
  3. The Bad Guys Are Winning
  4. We Live By a Unit of Time That Doesn’t Make Sense
  5. On SNL, Taylor Swift Stopped Time
  6. The Year America’s Hair Fell Out
  7. The Most Awkward Part of Living With Your Parents as an Adult
  8. The Key to Julia Child’s Success Hid in Plain Sight
  9. The Personality Test in Your Closet
  10. The Elephant Who Could Be a Person
Back to Top