Record Rainfall Floods British Columbia and Washington State

Historic levels of rainfall across southern British Columbia and western Washington State caused flooding and landslides that have destroyed roads and forced thousands of residents to flee. An “atmospheric river” carried storms in from the Pacific that dropped as much as 8 inches of rain on some areas over the weekend, causing rivers to overflow and low-lying plains to flood. At least one death has been blamed on the flooding so far.

