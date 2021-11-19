A snowstorm in Moscow, a vintage car race in England, flooding in British Columbia, a scale model of New York City, a giant Baby Yoda balloon, the ongoing volcanic eruption in the Canary Islands, smoggy skies in India, big wave surfing in Portugal, and much more
Photos of the Week: Pelican Bench, Truffle Hunter, Supply Chain
