Photos of the Week: Pelican Bench, Truffle Hunter, Supply Chain

A snowstorm in Moscow, a vintage car race in England, flooding in British Columbia, a scale model of New York City, a giant Baby Yoda balloon, the ongoing volcanic eruption in the Canary Islands, smoggy skies in India, big wave surfing in Portugal, and much more

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Jennifer Gauthier / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • November 17, 2021
    • 23 Photos

    Record Rainfall Floods British Columbia and Washington State

    Images from the Pacific Northwest, hard-hit by heavy rains

  • Paul Hammett / Natural Landscape Photography Awards
    • In Focus
    • November 16, 2021
    • 17 Photos

    Winners of the 2021 Natural Landscape Photography Awards

    Winners and runners-up from this year’s landscape-photo competition

  • Thilo Schmuelgen / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • November 12, 2021
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Horse Library, Classroom Cat, Tumbling Panda

    A Hindu festival in Bangladesh, snowfall in northern China, fighting in Yemen, a plane crash in Brazil, a gathering of pelicans in Israel, Bonfire Night in England, and much more

  • Kyodo / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • November 10, 2021
    • 21 Photos

    Autumn Colors and Autumn Chill

    One last look at the colorful beauty of this autumn, seen across the Northern Hemisphere

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. The Terrifying Future of the American Right
  2. Why Health-Care Workers Are Quitting in Droves
  3. The Bad Guys Are Winning
  4. The Pandemic’s Next Turn Hinges on Three Unknowns
  5. Quit Lying to Yourself
  6. You Should Get a Booster Now
  7. Rural America’s False Sense of Security
  8. The Irreverent Beauty of the Original Ghostbusters
  9. Dave Chappelle Is Oblivious to His Own Blind Spots
  10. Kyle Rittenhouse Is No Hero
Back to Top