Photos of the Week: Horse Library, Classroom Cat, Tumbling Panda

A Hindu festival in Bangladesh, snowfall in northern China, flooding in India, a 3D museum in Indonesia, fighting in Yemen, a plane crash in Brazil, a gathering of pelicans in Israel, a bonfire night in England, border openings in the United States, and much more

  • Kyodo / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • November 10, 2021
    • 21 Photos

    Autumn Colors and Autumn Chill

    One last look at the colorful beauty of this autumn, seen across the Northern Hemisphere

  • Hollie Adams / Getty
    • In Focus
    • November 9, 2021
    • 20 Photos

    The Journey of Little Amal

    Images of an 11-foot-tall puppet, depicting a Syrian refugee girl, that has traveled 5,000 miles in recent months

  • Niranjan Shrestha / AP
    • In Focus
    • November 5, 2021
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Goth Weekend, Dark Moon, Dead Sea

    Diwali celebrations in India, a walk through a pond in Belgium, a glacier in Argentina, anti-government protests in Bangkok, a foggy sunrise over San Francisco, and much more

  • Jonathan Nackstrand / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • November 3, 2021
    • 22 Photos

    A Photo Trip to the Faroe Islands

    Images of this rugged, treeless archipelago located in the North Atlantic, about halfway between Norway and Iceland

