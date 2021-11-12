A Hindu festival in Bangladesh, snowfall in northern China, flooding in India, a 3D museum in Indonesia, fighting in Yemen, a plane crash in Brazil, a gathering of pelicans in Israel, a bonfire night in England, border openings in the United States, and much more
Photos of the Week: Horse Library, Classroom Cat, Tumbling Panda
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.