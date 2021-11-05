Photos of the Week: Goth Weekend, Dark Moon, Dead Sea

Jonathan Nackstrand / AFP / Getty In Focus

22 Photos A Photo Trip to the Faroe Islands Images of this rugged, treeless archipelago located in the North Atlantic, about halfway between Norway and Iceland

Leopoldo Smith / Getty In Focus

23 Photos Celebrating the Day of the Dead, 2021 Images of celebrations of this year’s Día de Muertos

Lukas Barth / Reuters In Focus

35 Photos Photos of the Week: Funeral Fair, Sinking House, Giant Duck A landslide in California, art installations at the Giza pyramids, a saffron harvest in Iran, a carp haul in the Czech Republic, autumn colors in the Dolomites, and much more