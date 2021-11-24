A Visit to Churchill, Manitoba, During Polar-Bear Season

In northern Manitoba, Canada, the town of Churchill sits along the shore of Hudson Bay, just south of the Arctic Circle. The town has become world-famous for an abundance of polar bears, especially during the months of October and November. Carlos Osorio, a photographer with Reuters, has spent the past week in Churchill, taking photos of the bears, the town, and the frigid landscape, at a time of year when daylight only lasts about seven hours.

