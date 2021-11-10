As the days become shorter and the nights grow colder, I wanted to take one last look at the colorful beauty of this autumn, seen in cities and countryside vistas across the Northern Hemisphere. For even more autumnal goodness, check out “Fall Is in the Air: Images of the Season” from earlier this year.
Autumn Colors and Autumn Chill
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.