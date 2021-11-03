A Photo Trip to the Faroe Islands

Jonathan Nackstrand, a photographer with Agence France-Presse, recently spent time visiting and photographing the Faroe Islands. Located in the North Atlantic, about halfway between Norway and Iceland, the Faroes are home to more than 53,000 people, with an economy that relies mostly on fishing and sheep farming. The rugged, treeless archipelago is part of the Kingdom of Denmark, and has been inhabited by humans (and sheep) since the early eighth century.


View this page full screen.

