Winners of the 2021 Epson International Pano Awards

The top-scoring panoramic photos entered in the 12th Epson International Pano Awards have just been announced. The contest is meant to showcase the best work of panoramic photographers around the world. Organizers reported that they received 5,378 entries from 1,245 professional and amateur photographers in 97 countries this year, competing for the top spots in five categories, for several special awards, and for some of the cash prizes offered. Contest organizers were once more kind enough to share some of the winners and top scorers here.