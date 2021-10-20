Winners of the 2021 Close-up Photographer of the Year

The third year of the Close-up Photographer of the Year competition has just come to a close, and the winners have been announced. The contest “celebrates close-up, macro, and micro photography,” among seven separate categories. More than 9,000 entries were received from 56 countries this year. The organizers have once again been kind enough to share some of the winners and finalists with us below.

View this page full screen.

