Views From (and of) Summit at One Vanderbilt

One of New York City’s newest skyscrapers, One Vanderbilt, stands 1,401 feet (427 meters) above the streets of midtown Manhattan. The top four floors consist of an immersive experience and observation deck named “Summit,” with mirrored walls and floors, an outdoor terrace, a glass elevator on the exterior of the building, glass-floored booths overlooking Madison Avenue, and more. Summit is set to open to the public on October 21, but photographers were recently let in for press previews.

