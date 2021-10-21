The Cumbre Vieja volcano on the Spanish island of La Palma continues to erupt, spewing lava and ash for more than a month now. More than 7,000 people have been evacuated, and more than 2,100 buildings have been destroyed. A new branch of lava flow is expected to reach the sea today and release more toxic gases into the atmosphere, which may lead to home confinement orders for neighboring towns. Officials are warning that the eruption could continue for several months more.