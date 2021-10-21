The Ongoing Volcanic Eruption in the Canary Islands

The Cumbre Vieja volcano on the Spanish island of La Palma continues to erupt, spewing lava and ash for more than a month now. More than 7,000 people have been evacuated, and more than 2,100 buildings have been destroyed. A new branch of lava flow is expected to reach the sea today and release more toxic gases into the atmosphere, which may lead to home confinement orders for neighboring towns. Officials are warning that the eruption could continue for several months more.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. Human History Gets a Rewrite
  2. The Hidden Costs of Living Alone
  3. The Meaning of Life Is Surprisingly Simple
  4. The Good Part About ‘Waning’ Immunity
  5. What Does Joe Manchin Do Now?
  6. ‘I Don’t Know That I Would Even Call It Meth Anymore’
  7. Dune Is Epic, but That’s Not Why It’s Great
  8. What the Loss of Freedom Feels Like
  9. My Daily Life Is a Game of Roulette
  10. Elephants Evolved to Escape Human Poaching
Back to Top