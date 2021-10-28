Photos: The Spirit of Halloween 2021

This year, many of the Halloween events that were canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic have returned. Although some safety measures remain in place, people appear to be greeting the spooky season with open arms once again. Collected below are photos that take a look at some scary (and fun) pre-Halloween festivities in England, New York, Hong Kong, Lebanon, Ukraine, California, Peru, and elsewhere.

Most Recent

  • Chris McGrath / Getty
    • In Focus
    • October 26, 2021
    • 18 Photos

    Travels With Boji: Istanbul’s Commuter Dog

    The photographer Chris McGrath recently joined Boji, an Istanbul street dog, as he made his daily rounds on the city’s subways, ferries, trams, and buses.

  • Brook Mitchell / Getty
    • In Focus
    • October 22, 2021
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Pony Man, Ancient Sword, Foam Fight

    Container ships at the Port of Los Angeles, morning light on mountains in Switzerland, a wearable soft toy in France, drag racing in Tennessee, glacier exploration in Austria, and much more

  • Saul Santos / AP
    • In Focus
    • October 21, 2021
    • 21 Photos

    The Ongoing Volcanic Eruption in the Canary Islands

    A month of lava flows and ashfall has taken a toll on several small towns on the island of La Palma.

  • Johan De Ridder / cupoty.com
    • In Focus
    • October 20, 2021
    • 18 Photos

    Winners of the 2021 Close-up Photographer of the Year

    Some of the winning and honored images from this year’s competition in close-up, macro, and micro photography

