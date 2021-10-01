Photos of the Week: Tango Contest, Robot Fist, Cathedral Spiral

An autumn day in Moscow, vicuña herding in Bolivia, a pilgrimage in Senegal, an abortion rights protest in Colombia, Wasteland Weekend in the Mojave desert, Hogwarts Castle in Beijing, a torchlight procession in Spain, flooding in Thailand, and much more

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Jon Nazca / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • September 30, 2021
    • 22 Photos

    Photos: Lava Reaches the Sea on the Island of La Palma

    Recent images of the eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano

  • Raul Arboleda / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • September 28, 2021
    • 34 Photos

    Photos: The Arduous Journey of the Haitian Migrants

    Recent images of some of the thousands of Haitians (and others) making their difficult trek north through Central America, toward the U.S.

  • Stefano Mazzola / Awakening / Getty
    • In Focus
    • September 24, 2021
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Merkel Diamond, Windy Fire, Pedal Cars

    Container ships anchored off the Port of Los Angeles, gunfire on the front line in Ukraine, citizen astronauts’ splashdown near Florida, a nudist grape harvest in Portugal, and much more

  • Brynn Anderson / AP
    • In Focus
    • September 21, 2021
    • 12 Photos

    A Sea of Flags: Commemorating More Than 675,000 Americans Lost to COVID-19

    Images of a temporary art installation made up of hundreds of thousands of small white flags representing Americans lost to COVID-19

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. The Moon Is Leaving Us
  2. We’re Already Barreling Toward the Next Pandemic
  3. A So-Bad-It’s-Good Movie Ruined by a Boring Superhero Plot
  4. A Profession Is Not a Personality
  5. No, Vaccinated People Are Not ‘Just as Likely’ to Spread the Coronavirus as Unvaccinated People
  6. The Life in The Simpsons Is No Longer Attainable
  7. Rubio: ‘There Is Something Called Personal Responsibility in This Country’
  8. Why Are People Nostalgic for Early-Pandemic Life?
  9. The Quietest Emmys Speech Was the Loudest
  10. Photos: Lava Reaches the Sea on the Island of La Palma
Back to Top