Photos of the Week: Tango Contest, Robot Fist, Cathedral Spiral

Raul Arboleda / AFP / Getty In Focus

34 Photos Photos: The Arduous Journey of the Haitian Migrants Recent images of some of the thousands of Haitians (and others) making their difficult trek north through Central America, toward the U.S.

Stefano Mazzola / Awakening / Getty In Focus

35 Photos Photos of the Week: Merkel Diamond, Windy Fire, Pedal Cars Container ships anchored off the Port of Los Angeles, gunfire on the front line in Ukraine, citizen astronauts’ splashdown near Florida, a nudist grape harvest in Portugal, and much more