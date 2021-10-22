Photos of the Week: Pony Man, Ancient Sword, Foam Fight

Saul Santos / AP In Focus

21 Photos The Ongoing Volcanic Eruption in the Canary Islands A month of lava flows and ashfall has taken a toll on several small towns on the island of La Palma.

Johan De Ridder / cupoty.com In Focus

18 Photos Winners of the 2021 Close-up Photographer of the Year Some of the winning and honored images from this year’s competition in close-up, macro, and micro photography

© Mauricio Narea / The 12th Epson International Pano Awards In Focus

16 Photos Winners of the 2021 Epson International Pano Awards The 12th annual panoramic-photo competition has just come to a close, and the winning images and finalists have been announced.