Photos of the Week: Pony Man, Ancient Sword, Foam Fight

Container ships at the Port of Los Angeles, morning light among mountains in Switzerland, a wearable soft toy in France, drag racing in Tennessee, exploring a glacier in Austria, an Ironman triathlon in Spain, a torch ceremony in Greece for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, salmon swimming upstream into northern England, and much more

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Saul Santos / AP
    • In Focus
    • October 21, 2021
    • 21 Photos

    The Ongoing Volcanic Eruption in the Canary Islands

    A month of lava flows and ashfall has taken a toll on several small towns on the island of La Palma.

  • Johan De Ridder / cupoty.com
    • In Focus
    • October 20, 2021
    • 18 Photos

    Winners of the 2021 Close-up Photographer of the Year

    Some of the winning and honored images from this year’s competition in close-up, macro, and micro photography

  • © Mauricio Narea / The 12th Epson International Pano Awards
    • In Focus
    • October 19, 2021
    • 16 Photos

    Winners of the 2021 Epson International Pano Awards

    The 12th annual panoramic-photo competition has just come to a close, and the winning images and finalists have been announced.

  • Behcet Alkan / Anadolu Agency / Getty
    • In Focus
    • October 15, 2021
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Wax Queen, Desert Blooms, Explosive Jack

    The finish line of the the 125th Boston Marathon, a mock-up of Mars in Israel, giant hyperrealistic sculptures in London, valley fog in rural Maine, a Radio City Rockettes rehearsal, and much more

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. Human History Gets a Rewrite
  2. The Hidden Costs of Living Alone
  3. The Meaning of Life Is Surprisingly Simple
  4. The Metaverse Is Bad
  5. ‘I Don’t Know That I Would Even Call It Meth Anymore’
  6. The New Question Haunting Adoption
  7. Dune Is Epic, but That’s Not Why It’s Great
  8. What the Loss of Freedom Feels Like
  9. Should You Mix and Match Your Booster Shot?
  10. African Elephants Evolved Tusklessness Amazingly Fast
Back to Top