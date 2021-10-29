Photos of the Week: Funeral Fair, Sinking House, Giant Duck

A landslide in California, an anti-smog gun in India, art installations at the Giza Pyramids, a saffron harvest in Iran, a herd of sheep in central Madrid, a carp haul in the Czech Republic, autumn colors in the Dolomites, and much more

