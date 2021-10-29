Photos of the Week: Funeral Fair, Sinking House, Giant Duck

Dan Kitwood / Getty In Focus

26 Photos Photos: The Spirit of Halloween 2021 Images that take a look at some scary (and fun) pre-Halloween festivities around the world

Chris McGrath / Getty In Focus

18 Photos Travels With Boji: Istanbul’s Commuter Dog The photographer Chris McGrath recently joined Boji, an Istanbul street dog, as he made his daily rounds on the city’s subways, ferries, trams, and buses.

Brook Mitchell / Getty In Focus

35 Photos Photos of the Week: Pony Man, Ancient Sword, Foam Fight Container ships at the Port of Los Angeles, morning light on mountains in Switzerland, a wearable soft toy in France, drag racing in Tennessee, glacier exploration in Austria, and much more