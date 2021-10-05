It’s time once more for a look at the animal kingdom and our interactions with the countless species that share our planet. Today’s photos include pink sheep in England, a hyena in Nigeria, salmon in California, a whale shark in Thailand, Shetland ponies in Scotland, a wild boar in Rome, animals rescued from wildfires in Greece, and much more. These images are part of a roundup of animals in the news from recent months, seen from the perspectives of their human observers, companions, captors, and caretakers, as part of an ongoing series on animals in the news.