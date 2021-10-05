Animals in the News

It’s time once more for a look at the animal kingdom and our interactions with the countless species that share our planet. Today’s photos include pink sheep in England, a hyena in Nigeria, salmon in California, a whale shark in Thailand, Shetland ponies in Scotland, a wild boar in Rome, animals rescued from wildfires in Greece, and much more. These images are part of a roundup of animals in the news from recent months, seen from the perspectives of their human observers, companions, captors, and caretakers, as part of an ongoing series on animals in the news.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Finnbarr Webster / Getty
    • In Focus
    • October 1, 2021
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Tango Contest, Robot Fist, Cathedral Spiral

    An autumn day in Moscow, vicuña herding in Bolivia, an abortion-rights protest in Colombia, Wasteland Weekend in the Mojave Desert, Hogwarts Castle in Beijing, and much more

  • Jon Nazca / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • September 30, 2021
    • 22 Photos

    Photos: Lava Reaches the Sea on the Island of La Palma

    Recent images of the eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano

  • Raul Arboleda / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • September 28, 2021
    • 34 Photos

    Photos: The Arduous Journey of the Haitian Migrants

    Recent images of some of the thousands of Haitians (and others) making their difficult trek north through Central America, toward the U.S.

  • Stefano Mazzola / Awakening / Getty
    • In Focus
    • September 24, 2021
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Merkel Diamond, Windy Fire, Pedal Cars

    Container ships anchored off the Port of Los Angeles, gunfire on the front line in Ukraine, citizen astronauts’ splashdown near Florida, a nudist grape harvest in Portugal, and much more

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. Why Are Americans Still—Still!—Wearing Cloth Masks?
  2. What Happened When Facebook Became Boomerbook
  3. Daniel Craig’s Singular James Bond
  4. The United States of Dirty Money
  5. What We Lost When Gannett Came to Town
  6. My First Pregnancy
  7. Employers Have Been Offering the Wrong Office Amenities
  8. The Conservatives Dreading—And Preparing for—Civil War
  9. How to Be Self-Aware
  10. The Social Security Trap
Back to Top