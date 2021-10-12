Fall Is in the Air: Images of the Season

Autumn, the best season, is upon us once again. The autumnal equinox took place a few weeks ago, marking the end of summer and the start of fall across the Northern Hemisphere. It is the season of harvests, festivals, migrations, winter preparations, and, of course, spectacular fall foliage. Across the North, people are beginning to feel a chill in the evening air, leaves are splashing mountainsides with bright color; apples and pumpkins are being gathered; and animals are on the move. Collected here are some early images from this year, and more will follow in the weeks to come.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Ulises Ruiz / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • October 8, 2021
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Muddy Ride, Silent Disco, Podium Pup

    An immersive Goya exhibit in Madrid, a robot block party in Boston, rally racing in Finland, oil-spill cleanup in California, kite flying in Rio de Janeiro, and much more

  • Timothy A. Clary / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • October 7, 2021
    • 15 Photos

    Views From (and of) Summit at One Vanderbilt

    The mirrored-room observation deck atop one of New York City’s newest skyscrapers

  • Ringo H.W. Chiu / AP
    • In Focus
    • October 5, 2021
    • 29 Photos

    Animals in the News

    It’s time once more for a look at the animal kingdom and our interactions with the countless species that share our planet.

  • Finnbarr Webster / Getty
    • In Focus
    • October 1, 2021
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Tango Contest, Robot Fist, Cathedral Spiral

    An autumn day in Moscow, vicuña herding in Bolivia, an abortion-rights protest in Colombia, Wasteland Weekend in the Mojave Desert, Hogwarts Castle in Beijing, and much more

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. Slackers of the World, Unite!
  2. The Abortion Backup Plan No One Is Talking About
  3. Here Are Pictures of More Cows
  4. The Great Novel of the Internet Was Published in 1925
  5. A Single Male Cat’s Reign of Terror
  6. The Isolating Life of Parenting a Potential Psychopath
  7. America’s Blue and Red Tribes Aren’t So Far Apart
  8. Washington Is Getting China Wrong
  9. Masks Are Changing How Kids Interact
  10. America Is Running Out of Everything
Back to Top