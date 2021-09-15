Scenes From Greenland

Hannibal Hanschke, a photographer with Reuters, has spent the past week and a half traveling around the west coast of Greenland, capturing images of the landscape, its glaciers, the residents, and their homes. I’m happy to be able to share some of these photos here, snapshots from the largest island in the world (that isn’t a continent).

Most Recent

  • Dr. Andrew Mark Posselt, California
    • In Focus
    • September 13, 2021
    • 21 Photos

    Photographing the Microscopic: Winners of Nikon Small World 2021

    Some of the winning and honored images from the 2021 Small World Photomicrography Competition

  • Zhe Ji / Getty
    • In Focus
    • September 10, 2021
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Depleted Lake, Wayward Cow, Alligator Reef

    A “Tribute in Light” in New York City, lingering power outages in Louisiana, rice harvesting in Japan, final scenes from the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, a Neanderthal in the Netherlands, and much more

  • Adem Altan / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • September 8, 2021
    • 19 Photos

    Wonderland Abandoned: The Swift Fall of “Europe’s Biggest Theme Park”

    A massive theme park in Ankara, Turkey, closed after less than a year of operation, sits abandoned, a symbol of ambition, waste, and political turmoil.

  • Arnd Wiegmann / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • September 3, 2021
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Octopus Kite, High Water, Little Amal

    Scenes from the 2020 Paralympics in Tokyo, flash flooding in Spain and the U.S., snowfall in South Africa, devastation left by Hurricane Ida, the Caldor fire in California, and much more

