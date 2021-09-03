Photos of the Week: Octopus Kite, High Water, Little Amal

Scenes from the 2020 Paralympics in Tokyo, flash flooding in Spain and the U.S., snowfall in South Africa, devastation left by Hurricane Ida, a crash at the British Grand Prix, the Caldor wildfire in California, a light show in Antwerp, a new eruption at Mount Etna, and much more

Most Recent

  • Josh Edelson / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • September 1, 2021
    • 27 Photos

    Photos: California’s Caldor Fire Threatens South Lake Tahoe

    Images from a monster forest fire as it advances toward the city of South Lake Tahoe

  • Mark Felix / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • August 31, 2021
    • 29 Photos

    Photos: The Aftermath of Hurricane Ida

    As Ida weakens and moves northeast, many Louisiana residents are now assessing the damage, rescuing the stranded, and recovering what they can.

  • Naomi Baker / Getty
    • In Focus
    • August 30, 2021
    • 35 Photos

    Photos: The Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games

    A glimpse of some of the 4,500 athletes representing 163 countries as they compete in Tokyo, Japan.

  • David Dee Delgado / Getty
    • In Focus
    • August 27, 2021
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: River Dive, Wild Surf, Roof Bear

    Flood damage in Venezuela, relief supplies delivered to Haiti, a leaping capybara in Brazil, scenes from the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, evacuation efforts in Afghanistan, and much more

