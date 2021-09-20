Photos: A Destructive Eruption on the Canary Islands

A recent burst of seismic activity on the volcanic island of La Palma, part of Spain’s Canary Islands, prompted authorities to evacuate about 5,000 residents. On Sunday, the Cumbre Vieja volcano erupted near the town of El Paso, spewing ash and jets of lava into the air and triggering lava flows that have destroyed more than 100 homes so far. Lava continued to flow slowly on Monday, with no injuries or deaths reported.

