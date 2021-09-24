Photos of the Week: Merkel Diamond, Windy Fire, Pedal Cars

Container ships anchored off the Port of Los Angeles, gunfire on the front line in Ukraine, citizen astronauts’ splashdown near Florida, a slackliner’s walk from the Eiffel Tower, giant stone heads in Turkey, a nudist grape harvest in Portugal, lava flows on the Canary Islands, the Earth in an English forest, and much more

Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

  • Brynn Anderson / AP
    • In Focus
    • September 21, 2021
    • 12 Photos

    A Sea of Flags: Commemorating More Than 675,000 Americans Lost to COVID-19

    Images of a temporary art installation made up of hundreds of thousands of small white flags representing Americans lost to COVID-19

  • Desiree Martin / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • September 20, 2021
    • 22 Photos

    Photos: A Destructive Eruption on the Canary Islands

    More than 100 houses have been destroyed by a recent eruption on La Palma island.

  • Siphiwe Sibeko / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • September 17, 2021
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Grenadier Guards, Floating Island, Wrapped Arch

    Flooding in southern France, cliff diving in Ireland, civilian astronauts’ launch from Florida, an elephant bath in Pakistan, scenes from the Met Gala in New York City, and much more

  • Hannibal Hanschke / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • September 15, 2021
    • 20 Photos

    Scenes From Greenland

    Snapshots from the largest island in the world

